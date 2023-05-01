Suncor Energy is a Canadian integrated energy company that focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands. It explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally, and markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada. The company operates through Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations segments, and also markets and trades in crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products, and power.