← Company Directory
Suncor Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Suncor Energy that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Suncor Energy is a Canadian integrated energy company that focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands. It explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally, and markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada. The company operates through Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations segments, and also markets and trades in crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products, and power.

    http://www.suncor.com
    Website
    1967
    Year Founded
    16,922
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Suncor Energy

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources