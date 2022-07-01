Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology of service providers and retailers fulfilling the needs of thousands of local communities. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair and transparent payment options to people across the credit spectrum. Sunbit technology is offered in-store and online through more than 7,300 locations, including 1 in 4 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices and specialty health care services. Payment options through Sunbit can be found at these establishments www.sunbit.com/shop-directoryLoans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.