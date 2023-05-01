← Company Directory
SunBasket
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about SunBasket that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sunbasket is a healthy meal delivery service that offers fresh, seasonal ingredients and easy recipes delivered to your door weekly. They offer a variety of menu plans, including Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Mediterranean, and more. Sunbasket sources seasonal organic produce from the best farms, responsibly raised meats, and wild-caught seafood. Their packaging is recyclable and compostable, and most recipes are ready to eat in 30 minutes or less. Their head chef combines the best seasonal produce with globally-inspired flavors to create nourishing meals that are balanced, healthy and delicious.

    http://www.sunbasket.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for SunBasket

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Netflix
    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources