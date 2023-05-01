Sunbasket is a healthy meal delivery service that offers fresh, seasonal ingredients and easy recipes delivered to your door weekly. They offer a variety of menu plans, including Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Mediterranean, and more. Sunbasket sources seasonal organic produce from the best farms, responsibly raised meats, and wild-caught seafood. Their packaging is recyclable and compostable, and most recipes are ready to eat in 30 minutes or less. Their head chef combines the best seasonal produce with globally-inspired flavors to create nourishing meals that are balanced, healthy and delicious.