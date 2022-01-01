← Company Directory
Sun Life Canada
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sun Life Canada Salaries

Sun Life Canada's salary ranges from $4,226 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $161,846 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sun Life Canada. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $75.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Actuary
Median $60K
Solution Architect
Median $162K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

86 7
86 7
Marketing
Median $75.8K
Accountant
$78.5K
Business Analyst
$40.2K
Business Development
$40.6K
Data Analyst
$4.2K
Data Science Manager
$127K
Data Scientist
$75.3K
Financial Analyst
$96.5K
Human Resources
$122K
Information Technologist (IT)
$105K
Investment Banker
$117K
Management Consultant
$65K
Product Designer
$55K
Program Manager
$128K
Project Manager
$103K
Software Engineering Manager
$108K
Technical Program Manager
$89.1K
Underwriter
$36.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sun Life Canada is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $161,846. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sun Life Canada is $78,463.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sun Life Canada

Related Companies

  • Drop
  • Maple
  • Wattpad
  • Fullscript
  • Via Transportation
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources