← Company Directory
SUMO Scheduler
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

SUMO Scheduler Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Poland at SUMO Scheduler ranges from PLN 58.8K to PLN 85.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SUMO Scheduler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 67.6K - PLN 77K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 58.8KPLN 67.6KPLN 77KPLN 85.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Human Resources submissions at SUMO Scheduler to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at SUMO Scheduler?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at SUMO Scheduler in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 85,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SUMO Scheduler for the Human Resources role in Poland is PLN 58,845.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SUMO Scheduler

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources