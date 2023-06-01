Summit Hosting is a secure cloud hosting provider for software applications, specializing in QuickBooks and Sage. With over 15 years of experience, they offer dedicated servers for businesses of all sizes and allow users to access their data securely from anywhere in the world using Summit Secure Workspace™. They have multiple data centers located in North America and provide 24/7/365 U.S.-based support. Their "Always On. Always Secure" cloud hosting solution is reliable, fast, and cost-effective.