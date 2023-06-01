Summit Community Care Clinic offers mission-driven careers with a focus on work-life balance, competitive compensation and benefits, and extensive training opportunities. The clinic provides discounted medical and dental services to all employees, and offers work-site wellness programs such as yoga and Pilates. The clinic uses advanced technology systems and serves over 7,000 patients annually. Direct patient care positions may require working at any location, but efforts are made to accommodate employee restrictions and schedule requests. Salaries are based on experience.