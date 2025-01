Located in Middletown, Delaware, Summit Aviation offers aircraft maintenance, modifications, avionics, engines, mission equipment integration, paint, FBO, sales & leasing, field training, flight testing support and OTC part sales. It is a factory authorized service center for Bell, Blackhawk, Cessna, Mahindra, Quest, Rasibeck and Sikorsky and is a DoD approved contractor. Its manufacturing side, has been recognized for its quality, commitment to meeting delivery schedules, sustained high performance, and its focus on customer satisfaction.