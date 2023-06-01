Summit 7 is a Microsoft Gold Partner company that supports over 700 small to medium-sized contractors in the Defense Industrial Base. They help businesses configure and manage their cloud environments to comply with CMMC 2.0, NIST 800-171, and DFARS regulations. They are also the #1 Managed Service Provider and MSSP for the Defense Industrial Base, offering services such as Microsoft 365 GCC/GCC High and Azure/Azure Gov Environments, complex security and compliance implementations, migrations, business solutions, and managed services/IT support.