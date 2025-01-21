← Company Directory
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
  • Salaries
  • Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in United Kingdom at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking ranges from £111K to £151K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

£118K - £143K
£111K£118K£143K£151K
What are the career levels at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £150,889. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking for the Legal role in United Kingdom is £110,565.

