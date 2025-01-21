← Company Directory
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Singapore at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking ranges from SGD 174K to SGD 253K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 199K - SGD 227K
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 174KSGD 199KSGD 227KSGD 253K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 252,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking for the Financial Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 173,522.

Other Resources