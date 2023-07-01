← Company Directory
Suitera
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Suitera that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Suitera offers advanced analysis and optimization tools that use unique mathematical concepts. These tools greatly reduce the time and resources needed for complex modeling and simulation tasks in various domains, including System-on-Chip, 5G RF/wireless systems, and 3-D multi-die package assemblies. The tools can also be applied to other complex domains like computational fluid dynamics, automotive, and avionics. Suitera's solutions address the increasing complexity and high computational costs in these domains, improving accuracy and quality while reducing expenses.

    https://suiteratech.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Suitera

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources