Suhail Bahwan Group
Suhail Bahwan Group Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Suhail Bahwan Group ranges from OMR 37.4K to OMR 53.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Suhail Bahwan Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

OMR 42.9K - OMR 50.2K
Oman
Common Range
Possible Range
OMR 37.4KOMR 42.9KOMR 50.2KOMR 53.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Suhail Bahwan Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Suhail Bahwan Group sits at a yearly total compensation of OMR 53,354. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Suhail Bahwan Group for the Business Operations Manager role is OMR 37,394.

