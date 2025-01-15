← Company Directory
SUGAR Cosmetics
SUGAR Cosmetics Salaries

SUGAR Cosmetics's salary ranges from $4,840 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $14,095 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SUGAR Cosmetics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$14.1K
Software Engineer
$4.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SUGAR Cosmetics is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $14,095. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SUGAR Cosmetics is $9,467.

