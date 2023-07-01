← Company Directory
SuccessFinder
Top Insights
    • About

    SuccessFinder is a Montreal-based technology company that specializes in behavioral assessment and talent management. Their SaaS platform provides the technology and analytics for predictive hiring and talent decisions. With expertise in developing predictive models, SuccessFinder helps clients make data-driven decisions about their talent. They have a proven track record with over 610 major organizations and aim to unlock opportunities for individuals and organizations to reach their full potential. Visit www.successfinder.com for more information.

    successfinder.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    55
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

