Sub-Zero Group
    The kitchen. It’s the gathering space, the soul of the home, where cooks exercise their creativity on responsive appliances, and guests savor the finer things of life.Sub-Zero founder Westye F. Bakke built his first freestanding freezer out of scrap metal in his basement, bending the coils bare-handed. In 1945, he launched Sub-Zero Freezer Company, introducing the first system for preserving food at ultra-low temperatures - literally sub-zero. The company would quickly establish a reputation for quality and innovation. With a desire to build the best, Sub-Zero has always set its sights higher. Our products are built in our own American facilities where we can control every step of the manufacturing process. The materials are premium grade, the technologies state of the art, and the craftsmanship of the highest caliber. Over the years, the legendary reliability of our appliances has given our customers the confidence to invest not merely in a kitchen that meets their needs, but one that fulfills their highest aspirations in both function and design, and brings them a lifetime of satisfaction.

    http://www.subzero-wolf.com
    Website
    1945
    Year Founded
    1,270
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

