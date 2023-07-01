Sturfee is a company that has developed a Digital Twin City Metaverse platform, which enables businesses to incorporate real-world locations into the metaverse. This platform allows users to virtually explore places like shops, parks, and even entire cities, while connecting with hosts and guides on-site for real-time updates. By combining augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), Sturfee is revolutionizing the future of travel, shopping, and entertainment. Their Digital Twin City platform makes what was once considered science fiction a reality.