Stryker
  • Salaries
  • Biomedical Engineer

  • All Biomedical Engineer Salaries

Stryker Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The median Biomedical Engineer compensation in United States package at Stryker totals $127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stryker's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Stryker
Senior Quality Engineer
San Jose, CA
Total per year
$127K
Level
Senior
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11.5K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Stryker?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Stryker in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stryker for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $125,300.

