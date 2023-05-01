← Company Directory
Stroud Resources
    About

    Stroud Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Oil and Gas Exploration and Development, and explores for silver and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Santo Domingo silver-gold project in Mexico and a 3.75% interest in six natural gas producing wells in Canada. It also has interests in the Hislop Gold project and Leckie Gold project. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

    http://www.stroudsilver.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources