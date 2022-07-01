← Company Directory
strongDM
Top Insights
    StrongDM is a People-First Access platform that gives technical staff a direct route to the critical infrastructure they need to be their most productive. End users enjoy fast, intuitive, and auditable access to the resources they need. Administrators gain precise controls, eliminating unauthorized and excessive access permissions. IT, Security, DevOps, and Compliance teams can easily answer who did what, where, and when with comprehensive audit logs. It seamlessly and securely integrates with every environment and protocol your team needs, with responsive 24/7 support.

    strongdm.com
    2015
    170
    $10M-$50M
