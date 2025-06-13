The average Partner Manager total compensation in United States at Stripe ranges from $242K to $343K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stripe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Average Total Compensation
100%
YR 1
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
