StrideBio is a gene therapy company that creates innovative genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. They use a proprietary AAV vector engineering platform to improve upon first-generation gene therapies, allowing for better targeting, enhanced potency, and manufacturability at scale. With in-house manufacturing capabilities, StrideBio is positioned to generate best-in-class genetic medicines. They are based in a state-of-the-art facility in Research Triangle Park, N.C.