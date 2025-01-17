← Company Directory
Streetbees
Streetbees Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United Kingdom at Streetbees ranges from £134K to £190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Streetbees's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

£152K - £180K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£134K£152K£180K£190K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Streetbees?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Streetbees in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £190,164. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Streetbees for the Product Manager role in United Kingdom is £133,942.

Other Resources