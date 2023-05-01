Streamline provides advanced technology solutions for water and gas treating in the oil and gas, utilities, and industrial markets. They specialize in treating sour natural gas and water, with patented advanced oxidation chemistry and processes. Their solutions include H2S and acid gas treating, produced water treating for re-use, H2S sour groundwater treating, wastewater H2S and odor control, and specialty chemicals. Streamline is committed to protecting natural resources and individual safety while adding value economically and environmentally.