StratusX offers a groundbreaking technology that provides affordable, safe, and private internet connectivity to corporate teams worldwide. Their virtual sim cellular routers allow remote workers to switch between SIMs in the cloud, ensuring constant connectivity. Unlike standard home routers, StratusX's solution protects business IP and infrastructure from cyber-attacks and eliminates the need to share bandwidth with household members or rely on third-party ISPs. With StratusX, teams can work from anywhere while staying connected and in control.