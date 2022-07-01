It’s time to rethink business as usual.Stratfield Consulting helps organizations successfully adapt to a rapidly changing landscape. Our approach integrates proven consulting, staffing, and recruiting services - customized to your specific needs and powered by our uniquely vetted, skilled professionals. This yields high-impact results to drive your business forward.Consulting - Our customized approach is delivered by senior-level thinkers, strategists, and subject matter experts with vast industry expertise and extensive capabilities. We dive deep to understand your unique business, then work with you to design, plan, and manage the solutions your business needs.Staffing - We find and place skilled professionals on short- and long-term assignments to help you achieve your goals. We leverage decades of experience working with top companies to recruit, hire, and place industry pros.Recruiting - We recruit highly-qualified people across a variety of industries from entry-level to C-level professionals. Our distinctive evaluation process ensures you make the most successful hire possible.Leveraging our unique approach and savvy recruiting skills, we find the right people for the right job to expand your capacity and capabilities -- when, where, and how you need them.We do what we do, so you can do what you do -- better.