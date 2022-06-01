← Company Directory
Strategic Education
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Strategic Education that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education. Through a suite of innovative programs and services, we help our working adult students advance their careers and improve their lives. Our various learning pathways, include:- Strayer University- Capella University- Jack Welch Management Institute- Hackbright Academy- DevMountain- New York Code + Design Academy- Sophia- Degrees@Work- Generation CodeWith a focus on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness, we are supporting the growing majority of non-traditional students and ensuring that our graduates have the skills required to succeed in today’s jobs.

    strategiceducation.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    3,740
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Strategic Education

    Related Companies

    • HPE
    • Prudential Financial
    • Illumina
    • Cornerstone OnDemand
    • Blackstone
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources