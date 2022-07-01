Company Directory
STRATEGIC DATA SYSTEMS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about STRATEGIC DATA SYSTEMS that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Strategic Data Systems (SDS) has been providing Information Technology (IT) services and solutions since 1997. Today, we provide IT, cyber security, and engineering support to various U.S. Department of Defense organizations as well as other Federal agencies and commercial companies. We focus on our customers and have earned a reputation for exceptional service and responsiveness. SDS also has a patented product called ViewPoint™ - an innovative technology for instantly locating people and assets indoors.

    sdatasystems.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for STRATEGIC DATA SYSTEMS

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources