Headquartered in Roosevelt, Utah, STRATA Networks is the largest independent telecommunications cooperative in the state of Utah with nearly 70 years of experience in the industry and three decades of experience in building and operating fiber-to-the-premises networks. STRATA serves as Internet Service Provider, network operator, and also proudly delivers nationwide wireless service and a television streaming service. The strength of STRATA lies within a team of nearly 300 employees who are committed to connecting even the most remote communities to each other and to the rest of the world.