Company Directory
Straker Translations
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Straker Translations that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state of the art technology stack and robust AI layers to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker’s solutions are scalable, cost-effective and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.We empower people the world over to tell brand stories, communicate openly and protect unique cultures to enable the free flow of ideas, information, entertainment and commerce. With offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, The Netherlands, UK and USA we offer truly global coverage and 24/7 support through our worldwide production centres.

    http://www.strakertranslations.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    330
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Straker Translations

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources