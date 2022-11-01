Company Directory
Stout
Stout Salaries

Stout's salary ranges from $55,162 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $130,650 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stout. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Business Analyst
$68.7K
Investment Banker
$131K
Management Consultant
$55.2K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stout is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stout is $68,655.

Other Resources