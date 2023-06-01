← Company Directory
StoryFile
    StoryFile uses conversational video technology to create deeper human connections for family history, commerce, customer service, education, and more. Their Conversa platform allows anyone to create and publish their own interactive conversational video content, while their consumer version, StoryFile Life, allows individuals to preserve their loved ones' life stories. StoryFile's technology removes traditional boundaries of time and space, connecting the past to the present and revolutionizing storytelling and communication industries.

    https://storyfile.com
    2018
    126
    $10M-$50M
