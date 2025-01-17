← Company Directory
StoreHub
StoreHub Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Malaysia at StoreHub ranges from MYR 51.9K to MYR 75.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for StoreHub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 58.8K - MYR 68.3K
Malaysia
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 51.9KMYR 58.8KMYR 68.3KMYR 75.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at StoreHub?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at StoreHub in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 75,292. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StoreHub for the Software Engineer role in Malaysia is MYR 51,882.

