Stockbit
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Stockbit Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Indonesia at Stockbit ranges from IDR 350.64M to IDR 490.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stockbit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 380.21M - IDR 460.47M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 350.64MIDR 380.21MIDR 460.47MIDR 490.05M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Stockbit?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Stockbit in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 490,046,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stockbit for the Product Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 350,636,529.

