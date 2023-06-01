← Company Directory
Stickerapp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Stickerapp that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    StickerApp is a printing company that offers high-quality custom stickers with a streamlined user experience. They have an easy-to-use website with instant proofs and a live editor. Their support team ensures that every order meets their high standards, and their production team keeps lead times short. They serve everyone, but have a large following in the artist/designer/illustrator community. StickerApp is always improving by offering new materials, better service, and faster processes. They believe they are setting a new standard in the industry.

    http://stickerapp.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Stickerapp

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources