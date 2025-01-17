← Company Directory
Sterling Capital Brokers
  Salaries
  Administrative Assistant

  All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Sterling Capital Brokers Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Canada at Sterling Capital Brokers ranges from CA$55.1K to CA$77K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sterling Capital Brokers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$59.7K - CA$72.4K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$55.1KCA$59.7KCA$72.4KCA$77K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sterling Capital Brokers?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Sterling Capital Brokers in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$77,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sterling Capital Brokers for the Administrative Assistant role in Canada is CA$55,102.

