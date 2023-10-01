← Company Directory
StepStone Group
StepStone Group Salaries

StepStone Group's salary ranges from $53,729 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Germany at the low-end to $150,838 for a Data Science Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StepStone Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$113K
Data Analyst
$67.2K
Data Science Manager
$151K
Data Scientist
$116K
Marketing
$53.7K
Product Manager
$90.4K
Software Engineer
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$126K
Solution Architect
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at StepStone Group is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,838. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StepStone Group is $105,676.

Other Resources