StepStone Group LP Salaries

StepStone Group LP's salary ranges from $39,684 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Poland at the low-end to $190,376 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StepStone Group LP. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$39.7K
Data Analyst
$65.6K
Data Science Manager
$151K

Data Scientist
$112K
Marketing
$53.7K
Product Manager
$190K
Software Engineer
$104K
Software Engineering Manager
$123K
Solution Architect
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at StepStone Group LP is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StepStone Group LP is $108,372.

