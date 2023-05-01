Stepan Company produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants used in cleaning and disinfection products, as well as other applications. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols, polyester resins, and phthalic anhydride. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications.