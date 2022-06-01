← Company Directory
Stensul
Stensul Salaries

Stensul's salary ranges from $68,926 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $85,190 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stensul. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$68.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$85.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stensul is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $85,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stensul is $77,058.

