All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Stellar Health ranges from $173K per year for Engineer 2 to $269K per year for Senior Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $183K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stellar Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer 2
$173K
$160K
$1.1K
$11.7K
Senior Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Engineer 2
$269K
$213K
$34.1K
$21.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Stellar Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)