Stefanini
Stefanini Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Stefanini ranges from PAB 41.5K to PAB 57.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stefanini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PAB 45K - PAB 54.4K
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
PAB 41.5KPAB 45KPAB 54.4KPAB 57.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Stefanini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Stefanini sits at a yearly total compensation of PAB 57,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stefanini for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is PAB 41,459.

