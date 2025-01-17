All Product Designer Salaries
The average Product Designer total compensation in Romania at Stefanini ranges from RON 58.2K to RON 82.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stefanini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.