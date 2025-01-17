← Company Directory
Stefanini Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Stefanini Group Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Romania at Stefanini Group ranges from RON 30.8K to RON 43.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stefanini Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 33.3K - RON 38.7K
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 30.8KRON 33.3KRON 38.7KRON 43.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Stefanini Group to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Stefanini Group?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Stefanini Group in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 43,079. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stefanini Group for the Customer Service role in Romania is RON 30,770.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Stefanini Group

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources