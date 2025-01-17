← Company Directory
Steelcase
  • Salaries
  • Industrial Designer

  • All Industrial Designer Salaries

Steelcase Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in Romania at Steelcase ranges from RON 68.6K to RON 95.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Steelcase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 73.5K - RON 86.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 68.6KRON 73.5KRON 86.6KRON 95.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Steelcase?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at Steelcase in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 95,601. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Steelcase for the Industrial Designer role in Romania is RON 68,637.

