stc السعودية
stc السعودية Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Saudi Arabia package at stc السعودية totals SAR 319K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for stc السعودية's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
stc السعودية
Software Engineer
Riyadh, RI, Saudi Arabia
Total per year
SAR 319K
Level
L2
Base
SAR 206K
Stock (/yr)
SAR 113K
Bonus
SAR 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at stc السعودية?

SAR 600K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at stc السعودية in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 675,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at stc السعودية for the Software Engineer role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 206,305.

Other Resources