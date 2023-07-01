← Company Directory
Stay22
    Stay22 is a company that offers an accommodation map to businesses, allowing them to provide their customers with a stress-free booking experience. The map displays hotels and rentals side by side, allowing users to compare lodging options near their desired destination and filter by price, rating, and type. With over 35 million bookable listings in over 220 countries and territories, Stay22 offers the largest inventory in the industry at the lowest prices. The maps are easily embeddable into any online platform and businesses can generate revenue from each booking. Stay22 aims to simplify the process of finding and booking accommodations, allowing travelers to focus on their experience.

    stay22.com
    2016
    31
    $1M-$10M
