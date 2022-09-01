Stats Perform Salaries

Company Directory
Stats Perform's salary ranges from $34,667 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Czech Republic at the low-end to $135,675 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stats Perform. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $54.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$34.7K
Product Manager
$136K

FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Stats Perform ist Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $135,675. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Stats Perform beträgt $54,571.

