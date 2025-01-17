← Company Directory
Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Statistics Canada totals CA$79.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Statistics Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Statistics Canada
Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$79.5K
Level
-
Base
CA$79.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Statistics Canada?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Statistics Canada in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$112,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Statistics Canada for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$79,479.

