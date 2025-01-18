← Company Directory
State Street
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United States

State Street Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at State Street totals $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for State Street's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
State Street
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$130K
Level
L3
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at State Street?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at State Street in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at State Street for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $130,000.

